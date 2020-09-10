Malta Registers 42 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 43 Recoveries

Malta has registered 42 new cases and 43 new recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 387. Today’s new cases come after 1957 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, a slight decrease from yesterday’s amount.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases it’s been uncovered that 18 were from a cluster in a construction company, five cases were family relatives, three were work colleagues, one case was a direct contact of other cases, two cases were imported and 10 cases were from different elderly homes.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2204 cases.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 10•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, September 10, 2020

