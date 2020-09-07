د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers 37 New Cases Of COVID-19 And 63 Recoveries

Malta has reported 37 new COVID-19 cases and 63 new recoveries over the last 24 hours. This puts the total active cases down to 372, a figure which has been consistently decreasing over the past few days.

Today’s cases are still being investigated. However, from yesterday’s cases, the health authorities have revealed that two were family members of previously known cases.

Two were colleagues of other patients positive for the virus, two were from a private gathering, two cases were traced back to a bodybuilding competition and three cases were direct contacts of other cases.

1,640 swab tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, bringing the grand total up to 203,777.

The total number of cases recorded since Malta’s first case in March stands at 2076 and 14 unfortunate deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 07•09•2020

Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate

Posted by saħħa on Monday, September 7, 2020

What do you make of these numbers?

