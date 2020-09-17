Malta Registers 35 New Patients And 25 Recoveries As Active Cases Rise To 601

Malta has registered 35 new cases and 25 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

This means that Malta’s number of active cases now stands at 601. Today’s new cases come after 2,536 swab tests were conducted over the 24 hours, an increase from yesterday’s amount.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases it’s been uncovered that 20 cases were family relatives of previously-known cases, two cases were a direct contact of another case, 51 cases were from St. Joseph’s Care Home, three were from Casa Antonia home for the elderly and two cases were imported.

Since the first case in Malta in March, there have been 2,595 cases and 16 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 17•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Share this with someone who needs to know