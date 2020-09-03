Malta Registers 34 New COVID-19 Patients And 38 Recoveries As Active Cases Decrease Once Again

The Health Ministry’s Facebook page, saħħa, has just announced 34 new cases of COVID-19 together with 38 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases down to 424.

Today marks the ninth day of Malta registering more recoveries than new cases each day resulting in a decrease in active cases.

It was also uncovered that 10 migrants residing in closed centres have also tested positive.

Today’s cases are still being investigated, however, from yesterday’s cases six were found to be family members of previously-known cases, two were work colleagues of previous COVID-19 patient whilst three were direct contacts of other positive patients.

Today’s numbers come after a total of 2,438 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, significantly more than yesterday.

As such, the total number of overall cases is now 1,965 with a total of 1,528 recoveries.

OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 03•09•2020 Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate Posted by saħħa on Thursday, September 3, 2020

What do you make of these numbers