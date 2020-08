Malta registered 31 new cases of COVID-19 along with 47 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of active cases down to 666.

Today’s cases are still being investigated.

A total of 2,310 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, bringing the total amount of swab tests up to 171,103.

The total amount of COVID-19 cases in Malta since the pandemic’s outbreak is now at 1,577.