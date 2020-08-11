Malta Registers 29 New COVID-19 Patients And Four Recoveries, Bringing Active Cases Up To 440

Malta’s Health Ministry has registered 29 new cases of COVID-19, as well as four recoveries. The total active cases have risen to 440, consistently breaking Malta’s record for highest active cases of COVID-19.

Three cases were patients in Mount Carmel whilst two of the cases were found to be linked to the Paceville cluster, five were family members of previously-known cases and one was a workmate of a previously positive case.

A total of 1882 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, which brings the total amount of swab tests up to 145,267.

Further contact tracing is underway.

It is being advised to avoid crowded areas in an attempt to prevent further infection.

