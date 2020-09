Malta has registered 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours along with 85 recoveries.

This marks the fifth day in a row that active cases have declined reaching a total of 517.

A total of 2,116 swab tests were carried out meaning Malta has conducted 251,772 swabs since March.

Earlier today, a 79-year-old woman became the 34th COVID-19 patient to die in Malta.

