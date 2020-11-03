Malta Registers 106 New COVID-19 Patients And 108 New Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours

Malta has registered 106 new patients and 108 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

This means that Malta’s active cases now stands at 1,937. Today’s cases are still being investigated.

Yesterday, Malta registered a record-breaking 218 new COVID-19 cases. Contact tracing has so far revealed that 23 cases are related to family flusters and 10 cases were linked to colleagues.

Malta has introduced several measures to curb virus transmission in the community. Masks have been made mandatory in public, groups have been limited to six, bars have been forced into a month lockdown, and restrictions have been placed on snack bars.