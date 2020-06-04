Malta Records No New COVID-19 Cases And 14 New Recoveries

Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 14 more patients have recovered.

This means that the number of active cases has dropped to 37, the lowest it has been since 16th March.

A total of 892 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests up to 72,615.

The Maltese government recently “declared victory” in its war against COVID-19, announcing that most restrictions will be lifted as of tomorrow while the airport will partially reopen on 1st July. Meanwhile, 75 people will be allowed to gather in public, up from the current six.