د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Records No New COVID-19 Cases And 14 New Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 14 more patients have recovered.

This means that the number of active cases has dropped to 37, the lowest it has been since 16th March.

A total of 892 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests up to 72,615.

The Maltese government recently “declared victory” in its war against COVID-19, announcing that most restrictions will be lifted as of tomorrow while the airport will partially reopen on 1st July. Meanwhile, 75 people will be allowed to gather in public, up from the current six.

READ NEXT: Malta Experiences Largest Drop In Retail Trade Across EU During COVID-19 Pandemic

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK