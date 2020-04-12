Malta Records Eight New Cases Of COVID-19, Including Two Migrants At Ħal Far Open Centre

There are eight new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed, bringing the total up to 378.

A total of 17,058 swabs have been carried out since testing began, with 1,041 tests done yesterday.

23 of the 1,041 tests yesterday were carried out at Ħal Far, where two of the eight positive cases were migrants found through random testing.

One positive patient was a Maltese man who was repatriated from the UK and is thus related to travel.

A 58 year old woman was one of the latest patients announced, who is a care worker for a family. Both her family and her clients are being tested through contact tracing.

Two other COVID-19 patients are elderly men of 73 and 74 years old respectively.

Meanwhile, another 28 of Malta’s COVID-19 patients have recovered, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne. The latest update means that 44 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far, while three have died.

Gauci took the opportunity to wish the nation a happy Easter and urged families to remain home and continue following health directives.