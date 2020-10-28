Malta Records 75 New COVID-19 Patients And 74 New Recoveries

Malta has registered 75 new COVID-19 patients and 74 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

This means that the number of active cases remains at 1,915. Earlier today, Malta confirmed its 56th COVID-19 related death, an 89-year-old woman.

Testing has remained high with 2,946 swabs conducted over the last 24 hours.

Malta has introduced several new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of bars and six-person limits in public.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed Malta will open two new COVID-19 rapid testing centres in the coming days, one at Boffa Hospital and another in the north of the country.