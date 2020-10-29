Malta Records 106 New COVID-19 Patients Alongside 91 Recoveries

Malta has registered 106 new COVID-19 patients and 91 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, health authorities have confirmed.

This means that the number of active cases is now at 1,927. Earlier today, Malta confirmed two other deaths occurred overnight, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Malta to 59.

Testing has remained high with 2,966 swabs conducted over the last 24 hours.

Malta has introduced several new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of bars and six-person limits in public, which went into effect today.

Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed Malta will open two new COVID-19 rapid testing centres, one at Boffa Hospital and another in the north of the country.