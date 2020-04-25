Malta Receives First 100 Tonne Delivery Of Personal Protective Equipment From Shanghai
Malta received 100 tonnes worth of medical personal protective equipment from Shanghai yesterday, the first of eight bulk packages to help healthcare workers keep safe while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Air Malta assisted through the chartering of a Qatar Airways Boeing 777, and will deliver a total of 800 tonnes (800,000 kg) worth of personal protective equipment.
Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne said this was a necessary move to ensure that Malta’s front-liners have access to enough masks, gowns, gloves and visors to care for coronavirus patients.
The initiative involved various departments including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Maltese embassy in Bejing.
