Malta Publishes Full List Of New Relaxed COVID-19 Measures For The Tourism Industry

A comprehensive list of procedures to re-introduce Malta’s tourism operations has been made available online.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that a second set of measures are to be lifted ever since drastic restrictions were taken when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.

The restrictions will come into effect this Friday and include a checklist for four areas:

  • Accommodation establishments
  • Catering establishments
  • Outdoor establishments including lido, swimming pools and outside entertainment areas
  • Beaches, beach establishment and concessions

Some notable protocols include the limiting of groups to no more than six and keeping a distance of at least two metres between individuals at restaurants and beach clubs.

The full list of protocols pertaining to the new measures can be found here.

