Malta Publishes Full List Of New Relaxed COVID-19 Measures For The Tourism Industry

A comprehensive list of procedures to re-introduce Malta’s tourism operations has been made available online.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that a second set of measures are to be lifted ever since drastic restrictions were taken when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.

The restrictions will come into effect this Friday and include a checklist for four areas:

Accommodation establishments

Catering establishments

Outdoor establishments including lido, swimming pools and outside entertainment areas

Beaches, beach establishment and concessions

Some notable protocols include the limiting of groups to no more than six and keeping a distance of at least two metres between individuals at restaurants and beach clubs.

The full list of protocols pertaining to the new measures can be found here.