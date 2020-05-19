Malta Publishes Full List Of New Relaxed COVID-19 Measures For The Tourism Industry
A comprehensive list of procedures to re-introduce Malta’s tourism operations has been made available online.
Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that a second set of measures are to be lifted ever since drastic restrictions were taken when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.
The restrictions will come into effect this Friday and include a checklist for four areas:
- Accommodation establishments
- Catering establishments
- Outdoor establishments including lido, swimming pools and outside entertainment areas
- Beaches, beach establishment and concessions
Some notable protocols include the limiting of groups to no more than six and keeping a distance of at least two metres between individuals at restaurants and beach clubs.
The full list of protocols pertaining to the new measures can be found here.