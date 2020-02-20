Malta Public Transport Announce Special Bus Routes For Nadur Carnival

Malta Public Transport will be running additional services for the Nadur Carnival this weekend.

Gozo is going to be packed with people dressed in all sorts of costumes as they celebrate carnival this weekend and, thankfully, MPT has issued some extra shuttle and bus services to help you get around.

On Friday (21st February), MPT will operate a shuttle service from Mġarr Harbour to Nadur between 5 pm and midnight. A shuttle will leave with the arrival of every ferry trip, including any extra crossings. Meanwhile, a Direct Bus Service will run from Victoria to Nadur every 30 minutes starting from 8 pm until midnight.

At 1 am, then, six special routes will depart from Nadur covering all localities in Gozo:

Nadur to Xagħra and Marsalforn Nadur to Xewkija, Sannat (Ta’ Ċenċ), Munxar and Xlendi Nadur to Victoria, Kerċem and Santa Luċija Nadur to Victoria, San Lawrenz, Għarb, Għasri, Żebbuġ Nadur to Għajnsielem and Mġarr Harbour Nadur to Qala

Route N11 from Ċirkewwa to St Julian’s via Buġibba will operate on the normal schedule, leaving every 30 minutes between 11:05 pm and 2:05 am.

On Saturday, MPT will operate a shuttle service from Mġarr Harbour to Nadur between 7pm and midnight. The shuttle will leave with the arrival of every ferry trip, including any extra crossings. Meanwhile, a Direct Bus Service will run from Victoria to Nadur every 15 minutes starting from 8 pm until midnight. At 1 am and 2:30 am, then, six special routes will depart from Nadur covering all localities in Gozo:

Nadur to Xagħra and Marsalforn Nadur to Xewkija, Sannat (Ta’ Ċenċ), Munxar and Xlendi Nadur to Victoria, Kerċem and Santa Luċija Nadur to Victoria, San Lawrenz, Għarb, Għasri, Żebbuġ Nadur to Għajnsielem and Mġarr Harbour Nadur to Qala

Extra bus services will be provided from Ċirkewwa throughout the night until 4 am. Departures coincide with the ferry timetable to the destinations below:

Route S41 from Ċirkewwa to Valletta

Route S49 from Ċirkewwa to Valletta via Birkirkara bypass and skatepark

Route S221 from Ċirkewwa to Buġibba

Route S222 from Ċirkewwa to Sliema Ferries

Route N11 from Ċirkewwa to St Julian’s via Buġibba will operate on the normal schedule, leaving every 30 minutes between 11:05 pm and 2:05 am.

On Sunday, MPT will operate a Direct Bus Service from Victoria to Nadur every 30 minutes starting from 8 pm until 11 pm.

At midnight, then, six special routes will depart from Nadur covering all localities in Gozo:

Nadur to Xagħra and Marsalforn Nadur to Xewkija, Sannat (Ta’ Ċenċ), Munxar and Xlendi Nadur to Victoria, Kerċem and Santa Luċija Nadur to Victoria, San Lawrenz, Għarb, Għasri, Żebbuġ Nadur to Għajnsielem and Mġarr Harbour Nadur to Qala

Malta Public Transport will also offer extra services from Valletta Terminus for the Carnival in Malta on Sunday 23. A selection of routes covering most localities will run on the weekday schedule instead of the Sunday schedule from noon onwards. The affected routes are: