Malta Public Transport Announce Reduced Schedule For Christmas Week

Malta Public Transport will be operating on a reduced schedule starting today and ending on January 2nd, 2020.

If you are a regular user double-check your bus schedule because MPT have announced several changes to the bus schedules over the Christmas period.

The changes are as follows:

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, all routes will operate on the Sunday schedule. The service, including TD Plus, will, however, be suspended between 12 pm and 3 pm, with the last buses departing between 10 am – 11:30 am (depending on the length of the trip). Journeys will once again resume between 3 pm – 4 pm.

The service will be terminated at 9 pm, with the last buses departing between 7:30 pm and 9:00 pm depending on the length of the trip.

Night Routes will not be in operation.

Ticket booths and the call centre will also be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

For the specific schedule on other days, see below:

On Monday 23rd, Thursday 26th and Monday 30th, journeys will operate on the Saturday schedule. Routes 49 to Għadira Bay, 50 to Rabat and 90 to Żabbar will remain in normal operation, however only routes N13 and N212 will operate at night.

On Tuesday 24th, Friday 27th and Tuesday 31st journeys will operate on the Saturday schedule. Routes 49 to Għadira Bay, 50 to Rabat and 90 to Żabbar will remain in normal operation and all Night Routes will be in operation at night.

On Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th, journeys will operate on regular schedules, with all Night Routes in operation on Saturday and routes N13 and N212 in operation on Sunday.

