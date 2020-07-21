Malta Pride Is Officially Back On And Here’s How You Can Take Part

It seems so long ago that human touch, events and basically everything fun was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Luckily, Malta has handled the COVID-19 situation exceptionally well, and many events and festivals are returning to save the summer season.

And summer just isn’t summer without annual gay pride.

Whilst Malta’s Pride march and concert were cancelled because of persistent health risks, event organisers Allied Rainbow Communities were adamant to keep the LGBT spirit alive in a safer way.

So, September, which is pride month, will still see a host of smaller diverse events in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community… and you can take part!