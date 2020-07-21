د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Pride Is Officially Back On And Here's How You Can Take Part

It seems so long ago that human touch, events and basically everything fun was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Luckily, Malta has handled the COVID-19 situation exceptionally well, and many events and festivals are returning to save the summer season.

And summer just isn’t summer without annual gay pride.

Whilst Malta’s Pride march and concert were cancelled because of persistent health risks, event organisers Allied Rainbow Communities were adamant to keep the LGBT spirit alive in a safer way. 

So, September, which is pride month, will still see a host of smaller diverse events in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community… and you can take part!

Any person or entity can submit a proposal to take part, as long as they are based in Malta.

It can be any event you desire – parties, workshops, quiz nights and artistic nights – as long as they celebrate diversity, raise awareness, and bring about that feeling of belonging, learning, sharing and acceptance, because that’s what Malta Pride is about. 

Registered voluntary organisations and public sector entities aren’t charged a fee if their proposals are accepted, whilst profit-making organisations have their fees discussed and terms on a case-by-case basis. 

Do you have an idea for pride? Send it over here by 20th August. 

Photo: Malta Pride 

