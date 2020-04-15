Malta Praises World Health Organisation’s Response To COVID-19 As President Trump Halts All Funding

The Maltese government has distanced itself from President Trump’s criticism of the World Health Organisation after the US leader scrutinized the organisation for its ‘mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis’ and halted all funding.

Responding to questions about President Trump’s decision to halt funding WHO, both Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci and Health Minister Chris Fearne spoke highly of the UN agency and its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ll leave Trump to Trump and the American citizens, but the WHO response in China has been exceptional,” said Fearne during today’s episode of Covid Calls.

“The person leading it is Maltese doctor Gauden Galea who’s done a fantastic job under tough circumstances. They’ve managed to bring down the epidemic in an exceptional manner.”

Maltese physician Dr Gauden Galea led a five-member investigative team into Wuhan last January when the virus was still a relatively new phenomenon.

“The cultural scenario is different but WHO has done very well and what different world leaders say isn’t always based on fact but sometimes on geopolitical posturing too. I thank WHO has done a fantastic job and they certainly have my support.”

Superintendent Gauci also reaffirmed her belief in the WHO and its work, stating that Malta will continue to work on the recommendations put forward by the agency.

“Our relationship with WHO is very good, we have practically daily communication with them and direct communication with them through formal means. The WHO makes several recommendations and are proceeding on them as well as those put forward by the ECDC, because they’re done on regular evidence.”

“Countries must adapt to their own circumstances,” she ended.

In the meantime, President Trump has halted funding to the WHO pending a White House administrative review on the organisation’s handling of the coronavirus.

