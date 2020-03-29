Malta Police Will Now Accept Remote Reports To Help Limit Public Exposure To COVID-19

Police are modifying their procedures to allow people to report non-immediate offences online from April in response to the challenges emanating from the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“In order to limit public exposure and that of our officers, and out of an abundance of caution, we are modifying our procedure for response to calls for service,” the media branch of Malta Police Force said in a press release.

Such modifications will include accepting and taking non-immediate reports remotely; either by calling 22940000, visiting the police website or by emailing pulizija@gov.mt.

The procedure will come into effect starting 1st April 2020.

The police also noted that, when filing a report, one must confirm and consider the following:

The complaint’s identity and contact number should the police require to get in touch The reported case is not an emergency Filing a false police report is a crime punishable by imprisonment Police will review the case and contact the complainant if further information is needed Follow up may be done via email or telephone

The public will be able to file reports either by phone at +356 2294 0000, or via email at pulizija@gov.mt and online via this link.

Tag someone who needs to read this