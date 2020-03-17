Malta Police Thanks Public After Finding No Quarantine Violators In 175 Spot-Checks

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese police found no one violating the mandatory quarantine rules following 149 spot-checks carried out around Malta and Gozo over the past 24 hours.

“Over the past 24 hours the Administrative Law Enforcement Unit (ALE) & the Gozo Police together with Environmental Health Directorate officers and the Civil Protection Department performed another 149 spot-checks in Malta and 26 spot-checks in Gozo where everyone was found to be abiding with the quarantine regulations.”

This appears to show that the new €3,000 fine for quarantine violators is having the intended effect of convincing people to stay inside.

The fine was originally set at €1,000 but Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday announced it would be tripled after police found five people disobeying the rules.

To report someone who you suspect has broken mandatory quarantine, you can call 2294 4504 or 2294 4511 or send an email to quarantine.covid19@gov.mt.

