Malta Police Issued 87 Fines This Mother’s Day Including One For Driver Doing 193 Km/hr On Coast Road

Mother’s Day didn’t provide any relief for Malta’s police force who issued a total of 87 fines for excessive speeding and other driving violations today alone.

One of the fines was issued to a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution which was driving at 193 km/h on the Coast Road.

That’s 123 km/h over the 70 km/h speed limit.

In a joint effort with the Rapid Intervention Unit and Special Intervention Unit, police continued to monitor traffic around Malta all morning and afternoon and issued 74 fines for drivers who were breaking the speed limit.

Another 13 drivers were fined for other driving violations including nine vehicles with a front registration plate, two for having tinted glass and two more for other traffic violations.

This marks yet another weekend in which drivers have abused Malta’s empty roads as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

