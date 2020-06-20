Malta Police Confirms Collaborative Investigation With Europol Into Montenegro Wind Farm Deal

Malta’s police force has confirmed that the Montenegro wind farm deal, which is surrounded by corruption allegations, is under investigation yesterday.

Earlier this morning, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation urged local police to initiate a transnational investigation with Europol to probe the purchase of a wind farm in Montenegro by Enemalta under Joseph Muscat’s government.

In such a joint investigation, Europol would coordinate cooperation between national investigative agencies to tackle cross-border crime. Europol would facilitate the coordination of these investigations and prosecutions conducted in the states concerned.

“Serious allegations were published a few days ago and the authorities must ensure full justice is done and investigate anyone involved in this case, no matter who they are, so the truth can come out,” Abela told a press conference yesterday.

Police said an investigation “in collaboration” with Europol and other authorities is underway prior to today’s media reports.

The latest corruption revelations involve Azeri national and former Electrogas director Turab Musayev, who bought a Montenegrin wind farm for €2.9 million after receiving a loan from the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder Yorgen Fenech. Musayev had sold the farm to Enemalta for €10.3 million two weeks later.

It is alleged that Musayev then repaid Fenech the loan, along with a further €4.6 million, with the money passing through Fenech’s company 17 Black, which was identified as a target client of former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi’s and former OPM Chief of Staff Kieth Schembri’s Panama companies.