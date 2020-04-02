Malta’s Pharmacy Students Mobilise To Help Health Facilities In Fight Against COVID-19

Pharmacy students from the University of Malta have mobilized into various task forces to help in the fight against COVID-19.

A group of pharmacy students are working to prepare hand rub for healthcare facilities in coordination with the Pathology Department of Mater Dei Hospital and the Central Procurement and Supplies Unit.

Another group studying pharmaceutical technology are working at the national helpline coordinated by the Department of Public Health of the Ministry of Health.

Other volunteers are working with the Health Ministry to deliver medicines on the Pharmacy-Of-Your-Choice (POYC) scheme to older and vulnerable patients. Students act as a proxy to deliver medicine to chronic patients otherwise unable to retrieve them.

Pharmacy students are also volunteering to support community pharmacies at the frontlines of the health crisis, maintaining access to chronic medication and non-prescription medicines and products.

“This mobilisation of students is a demonstration of practising what the students are learning in their formative years at the University, namely that of nurturing the values of professionalism, solidarity and altruism,” The Department of Pharmacy said.

