Malta Officially Has Only 613 People On Unemployment Benefits

By the end of December 2019, only 613 people in Malta were receiving unemployment benefits, down 85% when compared to 2012’s 4,174.

The Family and Social Solidarity Ministry said the end of 2019 saw the total number of people relying on social benefits drop below 7,000 – the first time in history that it has dropped below this mark.

Of the December figures, 6,315 were receiving social benefits (including single mothers) and 613 were receiving unemployment benefits.

That marks in a 50.3% decrease in people relying on social benefits when compared to 2012’s stats, which stood at almost 14,000 (9,775 on social benefits and 4,174 on unemployment benefits).

“Unemployment today is at its lowest level ever, with only a third of people facing material deprivation (from 43,000 in 2012 to 14,000 today), a number which the government remains committed to reducing further thanks to budget measures which came into effect yesterday,” said Family and Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon.

Minister Falzon also attributed these results to a number of government measures, including the In-Work Benefit and free childcare schemes.

