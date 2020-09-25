Malta Now Has The Third Highest Rate Of COVID-19 Deaths Per 100,000 In Europe

د . إAEDSRر . س

Following the past week’s worrying surge in COVID-19 related deaths, Malta now has the third highest rate of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people in Europe.

The island’s 14-day cumulative number of COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 currently stands at 2.6, putting us ahead of countries like Italy, Czech Republic, and Greece.

The only two countries with a higher death rate are Spain (3.0) and Romania (2.7).

Both countries also happen to be on Malta’s amber list, meaning that passengers arriving from said countries are required to submit a negative COVID-19 test before boarding their Malta-bound flight.

Currently, Malta has had 29 COVID-19 related deaths, with the latest one being announced earlier today. A worrying 14 of such deaths have happened over the last 12 days.

Today, Malta registered 31 new cases and 70 recoveries, bringing the total active cases down to 639.

Malta’s elderly communities have been worst impacted by the virus, with all the COVID-19 victims of the last 12 days being over 70-years old.

What do you make of these numbers?

