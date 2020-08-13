Malta Now Has Over 500 Active COVID-19 Cases With 55 Announced Today
There are 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta with 13 recoveries.
Of the new cases, five are family members of a previously known case, four are contacts of previously reported cases, two are from a Paceville cluster and one from a language school cluster.
A record of 2,485 swab tests was carried out.
There are currently two COVID-19 patients in intensive care.
Over the past week, Malta has registered a record number of COVID-19 cases and has had several travel restrictions imposed on it by other countries.