Malta Now Has Over 1,500 Active Cases After Recording 134 New Patients And 40 New Recoveries

Malta’s active cases have reached 1,543 after the country registered 134 new patients and 40 new recoveries.

Malta’s COVID-19 death toll is now up to 46 after a 72-year old Maltese woman died earlier this morning.

Testing remains high with 2690 tests conducted yesterday. The total number of swabs is now 303,016.

Following this week’s spike in coronavirus cases, fresh restrictions have been put in place to curb its spread.

An 11pm curfew on bars and kazini has been imposed while mandatory mask-wearing will also be extended everywhere, with certain exceptions. A week’s grace period will apply before fines are issued.

