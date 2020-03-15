Malta Now Has 680 Beds To Handle Major COVID-19 Outbreak After Minister Announces Measures To Expand Operations

Malta and Gozo will have 680 beds made available should a significant outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus erupt in the country, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has revealed.

During a press conference, Fearne explained that authorities would use lecture halls and several wards (including some from the Intensive Treatment Unit) to increase halls for COVID-19 patients. There will be more space for emergency cases too.

Isolation wards outside of Mater Dei are also going to grow, with Paul Boffa Hospital being cleared out to make room.

The government is also expecting several new ventilators.

Non-essential surgery will be postponed as of tomorrow, to help free up space in the hospital should the number of local cases increase significantly.

There has been no decision of lockdown as of yet, with Fearne explaining that the measure would only be taken at the appropriate time.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow these guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from an affected country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €1,000 fine.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.