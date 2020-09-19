د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Now Has 20 COVID-19 Victims Following Death Of 85-Year-Old Man

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

An 85-year-old man has become Malta’s 20th COVID-19 victim.

The elderly man tested positive for the virus on September 12th when he was admitted to Mater Dei hospital.

He passed away earlier today in the Infection Diseases Unit.

According to health authorities, he had underlying health conditions.

Earlier today, Malta registered two more COVID-19 victims; a 72-year-old female patient and an 86-year-old female patient.

That means the total number of COVID-19 victims has reached 20.

There are currently 663 active cases on the island.

Rest in peace

READ NEXT: There Are 65 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta And 21 Recoveries

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK