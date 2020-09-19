Malta Now Has 20 COVID-19 Victims Following Death Of 85-Year-Old Man

An 85-year-old man has become Malta’s 20th COVID-19 victim.

The elderly man tested positive for the virus on September 12th when he was admitted to Mater Dei hospital.

He passed away earlier today in the Infection Diseases Unit.

According to health authorities, he had underlying health conditions.

Earlier today, Malta registered two more COVID-19 victims; a 72-year-old female patient and an 86-year-old female patient.

That means the total number of COVID-19 victims has reached 20.

There are currently 663 active cases on the island.

Rest in peace