Malta Named The ‘Most Generous’ Country For COVID-19 Bailout Supplement

Malta has come in at first place when it comes to economic measures taken and supplements given in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.

Over €4.16 trillion worth of emergency measures have been rolled out by countries worldwide, including things like handouts of rice and beans for the poor in India and a €750 cheque to families in the bottom 70% income bracket in South Korea.

However, a new study by Columbia economics professor Ceyhun Elgin has found that when it comes to the percentage of a country’s GDP being put towards COVID-19 support systems, Malta beats out the other 165 countries in the study.

Malta is spending around 22% of its GDP, according to the study.

Japan, which comes in second, is spending around 20% of its GDP to combat the economic downturn brought about by the pandemic.

Developed countries like Luxembourg, Belgium and the Unites States follow Japan for the 3rd, 4th and 5th placed nations.