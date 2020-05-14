Malta Named Best In Europe For LGBT Rights Five Years In A Row

Malta has kept it’s place as the highest ranked country for LGBT rights for five consecutive years.

The index, published yearly by LGBT lobby group ILGA, placed Malta at the top of it’s list with an overall score of 89%. In second place, Belgium scored 73.4%, followed by Luxembourg (72.5%) and Denmark (67.8%).

Countries are ranked on a scale between 0% indicating gross violations of human rights to 100% that is, full respect of human rights.

Over the last decade, Malta has made significant progress for the LGBT community, including the introduction of civil unions, adoption and cohabitation rights for same-sex couples, inclusive education and some of most advanced policies concerning gender expression in the world.

The criteria of assessment includes laws and policies concerning equality; family rights; legal gender recognition; freedom of expression and asylum rights.

Malta scored significantly well in all categories, with the least points given for asylum rights (33%).