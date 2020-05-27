Malta Named As Country To ‘Avoid’ In European Country’s New Flight List
As EU countries, including Malta, begin to try to reopen tourist routes and look into potential “safe corridors” with certain countries, one European country has put Malta in the red.
Latvia’s health authorities published a list of countries that their citizens should or should not visit, with Malta coming in alongside the countries to “avoid”.
The six countries that Latvians were being urged to avoid are Malta, Sweden, the UK, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland, the Brussels Times reported.
Countries were split into three categories – ‘avoid’, ‘consider carefully’, and ‘safe to visit following safety measures’.
The list was published by Latvian health authorities and indicates how Malta be considered by some European countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Incredibly, hard-hit countries like Italy and Spain were in the ‘consider carefully’ category, ahead of Malta. Other countries like France and Greece were believed to be safe as long as Latvians follow the standard recommendations.
The list was based on the infection rate in countries and will be updated accordingly week by week. Latvia set a limit of 25 infections per 100,000.
Malta’s current rate is 25.6 per 100,000 inhabitants over 14 days, just making it into Latvia’s ‘avoid’ category.
Belgium’s current rate, for example, was at 41.5 per 100,000 inhabitants.
In Europe, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Slovenia currently have the lowest infection rates, with 0.0, 0.6 and 0.9 found, respectively.
Malta’s R factor has increased in recent weeks but has since dropped.