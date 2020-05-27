Malta Named As Country To ‘Avoid’ In European Country’s New Flight List

As EU countries, including Malta, begin to try to reopen tourist routes and look into potential “safe corridors” with certain countries, one European country has put Malta in the red.

Latvia’s health authorities published a list of countries that their citizens should or should not visit, with Malta coming in alongside the countries to “avoid”.

The six countries that Latvians were being urged to avoid are Malta, Sweden, the UK, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland, the Brussels Times reported.

Countries were split into three categories – ‘avoid’, ‘consider carefully’, and ‘safe to visit following safety measures’.