Malta MedAir Makes Its First Flight After Two Years In Operation

Malta MedAir is in the process of completing its first ever flight, after operating for two years.

The flight (MM02) departed from the Malta International Airport at 2.20pm to Chopin Airport in Warsaw. It is expected to make it back to Maltese soil at 10.15pm.

The flight boasts an all-Maltese crew and is being flown by a male Captain assisted by a female First Officer.

Malta Med Air was originally established back in January 2018 by the Maltese Government and will now be operating a number of chartered flights to European destinations.

Despite having started operations back in March 2018, Malta MedAir was working on ACMI (aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance) basis for Airmalta. As of today, this new airline will start operating its own flights with its own crew.

