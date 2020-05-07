Malta Lost Over €72 Million In Tourism Expenditure During First Few Weeks Of COVID-19 Restrictions

Malta lost over €72 million in tourism expenditure during the first few weeks of COVID-19 restrictions.

Figures released by the National Statistics Office revealed that tourism expenditure stood at €43.6 million in March 2020, with around 64,000 people visiting our shores for a holiday.

That’s a decrease of roughly 62% or €72,900,000 when compared with the same month in 2019.

The tourism sector was performing strongly before the COVID-19 pandemic, generating over €180 million in the first two months of the year.

A two-week mandatory quarantine on anyone who came into the country was imposed on 14th March, with a full suspension of flights kicking off a week later on 21st March.

Bars, restaurants, and other entertainment establishments have also been shut down for the time being.

The sector is probably the worst hit by the pandemic with thousands of people now living off a government wage supplement to help deal with the crisis.

With the number of cases dropping, the government has already started lifting some restrictions.

It remains to be seen how long the crisis in the tourism sector will go on for. Flight closures will likely be one of the last measures to be lifted, while a global economic recession is expected to see the number of holidays drop.

