‘Malta Lost An Angel’: Heartbreak After Young Gozitan Boy Gabriel Passes Away

Heartfelt tributes and messages of condolences have poured in following the death of Gozitan youth Gabriel Vella.

“Speechless and tearful over the loss of sweet angel Gabriel. We will never forget you, you were a great example to everyone. Take care of your whole family from heaven above,” Puttinu Cares said as they announced the 13-year-old’s passing.



Thousands of comments were posted to social media remembering Gabriel, who was battling cancer, for his kind-hearted personality and the positive effects he had on everyone who knew him.

“May this angel rest in peace, heartfelt condolences to his family,” one person said.