Malta Launches New Strategy For Africa Focused On ‘Trade, Development And Diplomacy’… And Video Games And Space

A strategy for strengthening relations between Malta and the continent of Africa was launched today for public consultation, highlighting the already established connections between Europe’s smallest member state, and the second-largest continent in the world. The strategy, which seeks to guide Malta’s path forward between 2020 and 2025, seeks to deepen and strengthen the relationship between Malta and Africa, as a union of over 50 countries. The main thrust would be based on three main pillars – trade, diplomacy, and development. But as Ronald Micallef, the Permanent Representative to the African Union said, it’s not about just going over and “selling Twistees. We need to take a different view, and engage, and Malta should be there, changing the way Europe speaks about Africa, and speaking about SMEs, both for Africa and for Malta.” Micallef harked back to the 1800s, when Maltese explorer Andrea Debono became the first European to discover the source of the White Nile in sub-Saharan Africa. Bringing his speech back to 2020, he said Maltese professionals could tap into Africa’s space and video game industries, which have yet to fully take off.

Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela

Foreign Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela said Malta had always traditionally enjoyed good relationships with the nations of the Maghreb, traditionally through missionaries and aid workers, but also with the developing countries of Africa, but said it was time to change the “monochrome” view some had of the continent. “Malta is positioning itself as the connection between Europe and Africa while supporting a more ambitious approach, and the launch of our national strategy comes at an opportune time,” Abela said. “Africa is very much on the agenda for the EU. This Africa strategy provides us with a path to the future,” he said.