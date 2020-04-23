Malta Kicks Off ‘Opportunistic Testing’ Of Vulnerable Groups For COVID-19

Malta has kicked off “opportunistic testing” of particular groups with the number of new cases and daily tests steadily declining.

Speaking to Lovin Malta during today’s press conference announcing just one new case and 39 recoveries, Gauci explained that health authorities had already begun testing selected groups, like those within old people’s homes and other vulnerable persons.

Gauci stressed that while such testing is positive to get a clearer picture of the situation in Malta, it should be made clear that a negative test is not a passport to good health. People should continue respecting social distancing measures unless told otherwise.

Malta has undergone an aggressive testing campaign since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. At points, the nation was conducting over 1,000 swabs every day.

However, this has dropped down to the 700 mark, while other concerns are being raised that some persons simply aren’t showing up for their tests;

The total number of active cases is now down to 238, after one new case and 39 recoveries were confirmed this morning. The Ħal Far open centre remains the centre’s hotspot for the virus with 43 cases.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has said that some restrictive measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 could be lifted in the coming days. Malta’s rate of infection, known as the R0 factor, has dropped below one.