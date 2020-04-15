Malta Is Working On A Virus Exit Strategy And Plans To Ease Restrictions Gradually, Chris Fearne Confirms

“The restrictions were introduced in a staggered fashion and we will go out of this in a staggered fashion too,” Fearne said during an interview on Lovin Malta’s #CovidCalls. “The change or removal of restrictions on social and economic life will be staggered and we won’t wake up one morning and find that everything has gone back to what it was six weeks ago. Some measures will be lifted much earlier than others.”

Malta is working on an “exit strategy” that will see lockdown restrictions eased in a staggered approach, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

Earlier today, the World Health Organisation advised countries which ease restrictions imposed to combat the spread of COVID-19 to wait at least two weeks to evaluate their impact before easing further measures.

Some countries, such as Austria, Denmark and Spain, have recently started partially easing lockdown measures to help their economies recover.

During his interview, Fearne declined to provide timelines for when Malta will follow suit, stating it will all depend on how rigorously people follow the social distancing directives issued by the health authorities.

“Most people are collaborating to a very, very large extent and if we continue to follow this path it will not be a question of months but of weeks,” he said.

Fearne reiterated that the government’s target is to ensure the curve of new COVID-19 cases never reaches a stage where Malta’s healthcare capacity will be unable to cope with the demand.

“We’re on the right track but there’s no room for complacency,” he said.