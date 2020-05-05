Malta Is The Best Place To Be When Dealing With Unexpected Financial Expenses In The EU, Apparently

Around 15% of Maltese people are unable to meet unexpected financial expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s still the best score in the entire European Union.

Unexpected costs include things like surgeries, funerals, and the replacement of crucial items, among other things.

According to new Eurostat figures, the EU average stands at 32%. The countries with the largest share of those unable to meet unexpected expenses are Croatia (54%), Latvia (50%), Greece and Cyprus (both 48%).

Single persons, with or without children, are worst affected by the sudden increase in costs, the statistics show. It is higher for single females.

Maltese industry was shut down for more than six weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the first set of restrictions are starting to be lifted.

The government has introduced wage supplements to help people during these uncertain times, but some are struggling to make ends meet.