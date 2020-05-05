د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Is The Best Place To Be When Dealing With Unexpected Financial Expenses In The EU, Apparently

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Around 15% of Maltese people are unable to meet unexpected financial expenses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s still the best score in the entire European Union.

Unexpected costs include things like surgeries, funerals, and the replacement of crucial items, among other things.

According to new Eurostat figures, the EU average stands at 32%. The countries with the largest share of those unable to meet unexpected expenses are Croatia (54%), Latvia (50%), Greece and Cyprus (both 48%).

Single persons, with or without children, are worst affected by the sudden increase in costs, the statistics show. It is higher for single females.

Maltese industry was shut down for more than six weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the first set of restrictions are starting to be lifted.

The government has introduced wage supplements to help people during these uncertain times, but some are struggling to make ends meet.

What do you think about these statistics? Comment below

READ NEXT: iGaming Companies Band Together To Purchase 12,500 High-End Face Masks For Malta's Frontliners

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK