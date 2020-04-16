Malta Is Taking Part In Global COVID-19 Clinical Trials To Find Crucial Antibodies, Superintendent For Public Health Confirms

Malta is taking part in clinical trials designed to hopefully find a vaccine to the COVID-19 coronavirus, Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has revealed.

Responding to a question by Lovin Malta at her press briefing this morning, Gauci explained that Maltese health authorities are joining global and EU partners in conducting plasma tests, which is when the blood of recovered patients is examined to ascertain which crucial antibodies have developed to combat the disease.

When it comes to current treatment, Gauci said patients are on a number of different medicines to combat the virus. However, she did not divulge which medicines these were.

There have been other tests to ascertain the country’s immunity. However, their validity is currently being questioned by authorities.

Malta has so far confirmed 412 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died and 82 have officially recovered. Thirteen new patients were confirmed today.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.