Malta Is ‘Playing With Fire’ By Allowing Flights From High-Risk Countries And Mass Events, Says Head Of Medical Association

Malta is “playing with fire” after a three-day party over the weekend resulted in one person testing positive for COVID-19, said the head of Malta’s Medical Association Martin Balzan.

“We have a problem on three fronts,” Balzan told Lovin Malta. “First, imported cases are going to increase because we have opened our airport to high-risk countries.”

“We have also let our guard down by letting mass gatherings and events take place and by telling people that COVID is over. We are asking for it,” he said.

Malta reopened its airport to safe-corridor countries on the 1st of July. On the 15th of July, 28 other destinations were introduced to the flight roster, something Balzan contends poses a high risk.

“We have to strike a balance between protecting the people from COVID-19 and protecting the economy,” he said. “Opening up the airport to low-risk countries is balanced but opening to high-risk countries without the need to quarantine, and encouraging mass events, is playing with fire.”

Malta has registered several sporadic and imported cases of COVID-19 over the past few days with one case confirmed after a mass party took place at the Radisson Blu Resort in St. Julian’s.

There are currently six active cases on the island.

“No other European country is encouraging mass events like we are. If we have a second wave, those people will be affected the most. There will be more financial hardship if we are not careful,” he said.

Although Balzan refused to comment on whether there will be a second wave, he alluded to the situation in Croatia and Barcelona where virus outbreaks are threatening another lockdown.

“As doctors we expect politicians to follow scientific evidence, not populism. What we have now is a high-risk strategy.”

Yesterday, Ryanair reported a surge in passengers having booked flights to Malta over the summer. Malta has even surpassed Spain in terms of online search results with a 395% increase according to the popular British travel search engine jetcost.co.uk.

A number of festivals and concerts have also been announced for the summer season including Joseph Calleja’s annual concert happening in September.

