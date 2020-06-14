Malta Is No Longer In A Public Health Emergency, 75-Person Limit Completely Scrapped

Malta will today declare it is no longer in a public health emergency and will remove practically all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

This means that the 75-person limit on public gathering will be completely scrapped, which means mass events can take place again.

“The fear raised by some sectors that the R Factor is going up is unjust,” Abela said when interviewed on ONE. “Our point of departure should be that we only have 36 active cases. We’ve controlled the spread of the virus brilliantly, everyone knows this and our mortality rate is very low.”

“If we try and scare people, we’ll be doing a disservice to our people.”