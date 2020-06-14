د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Is No Longer In A Public Health Emergency, 75-Person Limit Completely Scrapped

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta will today declare it is no longer in a public health emergency and will remove practically all its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced.

This means that the 75-person limit on public gathering will be completely scrapped, which means mass events can take place again.

“The fear raised by some sectors that the R Factor is going up is unjust,” Abela said when interviewed on ONE. “Our point of departure should be that we only have 36 active cases. We’ve controlled the spread of the virus brilliantly, everyone knows this and our mortality rate is very low.”

“If we try and scare people, we’ll be doing a disservice to our people.”

READ NEXT: Italy, France And Spain Among New Countries Added To Safe Flight Travel List For Malta

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK