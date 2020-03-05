Malta Is Exploring An Entrepreneur Programme To Help Irregular Ghanaian Migrants Return To Their Homeland

An entrepreneurship programme to help irregular Ghanaian migrants living in Malta return to their homeland could be kicking off once again after Economy Minister Silvio Schembri announced that discussions on the issue had opened between the two nations.

The programme aims to give irregular Ghanian migrants the opportunity to Ghana lawfully and be in a better position to start new economic activity in their homeland.

“This would give Ghana nationals a new opportunity for a better future and, at the same, helping the country to generate more economic activity through new business start-ups and trade,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Irregular migrants are different from refugees or asylum seekers, which is a term that refers to anyone seeking international protection from dangers in their home country.

Schembri is currently on a trade-mission in Ghana, along with 27 Maltese companies, Malta Enterprise, MCAST and the University of Malta, in a bid to help the nation’s industries expand into the West African region, with Ghana as its main point of entry.

With a diverse and resource base, Ghana is one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and the globe, with its industry surging ever since 2011.

So far, five multisectoral memoranda of understandings (MoU) have been signed on the trip. These include agreements between Malta Enterprise, MCAST, the Malta Medicine’s Authority, Malta-based AquaBiotech Group, and their Ghanaian counterparts.

“This is a great achievement which is a testimonial of the strong relationship between the two nations as natural partners in enhancing the development of both countries,” Schembri said.

Meanwhile, Schembri revealed discussions are underway between Air Malta and Ghana to improve connectivity to the African nation, with a view of boosting trade between the African Nation, Malta, and the rest of the European Union.

“However, this requires significant investment which requires cooperation from both countries,” the Ministry said.

What do you make of this?