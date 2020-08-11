Malta International Airshow Cancelled Again, But This Time Because Of COVID-19

The highly-anticipated Malta International Airshow has been cancelled for the third year in a row.

In light of the rise of COVID-19 cases, and the decision to ban mass public gatherings, the Malta Aviation Society deemed it appropriate to cancel this year’s event.

For many, the cancellation comes as no surprise due to the ongoing pandemic but also because the airshow was cancelled the previous two years

On previous occasions, the airshow was cancelled due to communication breakdowns.

However, an agreement between the Malta Aviation Society and The Malta Tourism Authority means that the airshow should (fingers crossed) return in 2021.

“The Malta Aviation Society is presently waiting for a reply from the Malta Tourism Authority – the main sponsor of the event – to ascertain that the agreement for the 2020 airshow rolls on to 2021,” the Malta International Airshow said in a press release.

