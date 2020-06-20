Malta International Airport Launches ‘Care Team’ For Extra Assistance Upon Reopening

Malta International Airport has launched a dedicated Airport Care Team (ACT) to provide extra assistance and ensure passengers remain at safe distances as its reopens to commercial flights next month.

Additionally, an agglomeration detection technology will ensure that people are social distancing by sending real-time alerts to the team.

ACT members, which total 16 employees at the airport, serve as health and safety promoters in the terminal building with the aim of boosting the confidence of travellers, airport employees and the wider public.

The team, which can be identified by their blue high visibility vests, have been trained to empathise with travellers who may be anxious due to the unusual situation, answer questions and trigger the necessary processes in case a guest or employee that shows symptoms of COVID-19 is identified.

Malta’s airport will reintroduce commercial flights to 25 countries and regions as of 1st July since a travel ban was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Are you planning to fly any time soon?