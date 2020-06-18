Malta International Airport Adds Even More Destinations For Its Summer Flight Schedule

د . إAEDSRر . س

Thinking of flying this summer? Well, Malta International Airport has just added more destinations to its summer flight schedule.

Malta International Airport has added routes to more airports around Europe from the first week of July, including in Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Spain and Switzerland.

As of 1st July, Malta will lift its restriction on commercial flights to 25 countries and regions, including Italy (except Emilia Romagna, Lombardy, and Piemonte), France (except Ile de France), Spain (except Madrid, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha, and Castilla y Leon in Spain), Poland (except Katowice), Iceland, Slovakia, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Switzerland, Estonia, Denmark, Hungary, Austria, Luxembourg, Germany, Czechia, Ireland, and Finland.

Then, from 15th July, the rest of Malta’s travel restrictions will be lifted together with mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travellers.

You can view the full summer schedule here.

