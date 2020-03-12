د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta In Strong Position To Help Businesses: New Measures Planned Ahead Of Predicted Global Economic Downturn

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The government is set to roll out significant economic measures to combat any adverse effects of the COVID-19 on Maltese businesses, Economy Minister Silvio Schembri has announced.

Schembri revealed that these would be dished out in three stages. The first would be short-term measures to address businesses with cash-flow problems.

Beyond that, medium-term measures and long-term measures will be introduced to address drops in supply and services due to a predicted global economic slowdown.

“It is challenging times like these that put the government to the test on the ability to devise and support effective economic measures. Malta stands at a strong economic position to do this,” Schembri said.

While Schembri was coy on specifics, he also said that the initiatives would also be targeted at improving the workforce and competitiveness.

Discussions are already underway with several stakeholders in the industry. After a meeting between Schembri and the Malta Bankers’ Association, HSBC, BOV, and Lombard Bank all launched their own initiatives.

The Tourism Industry is already experiencing a massive slowdown, with the government blocking all non-essential to Italy, Germany, France, Spain, and Switzerland.

Malta’s English Language schools have already predicted a €3.4 million economic loss, with a close to 40% cancellations.

An emergency economic committee has already been set up, following the business community’s rising concerns. With the virus now declared a pandemic, concerns for Malta’s economy will only grow.

READ NEXT: Maltese Banks Set Aside Millions To Combat COVID-19’s Economic Impact On The Country

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK