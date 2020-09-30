د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Imposes New Public Gathering Limit In Latest Anti-COVID-19 Measure

Malta has introduced a fresh measure to combat COVID-19, reducing the maximum number of people who can gather together in public from 15 to ten.

The law, which kicks in from tomorrow, applies to all public places, including bus stops, unless people maintain an adequate physical distance from each other.

This means more than ten people can wait at the same bus stop but remain two metres from each other.  The measure doesn’t apply to people from the same household.

Malta confirmed 23 new COVID-19 cases today, along with 78 new recoveries, meaning there are currently 462 active cases.

