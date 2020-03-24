Malta Hotel And Restaurant Association Welcomes New Aid Package Which Robert Abela Will Launch Tonight

Cover photo: Prime Minister Robert Abela and Economy Minister Silvio Schembri during a recent meeting with employers’ associations and unions

Prime Minister Robert Abela will tonight launch a new financial aid package to help struggling businesses and the upcoming measures have already won the support of the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

“The MHRA and MCESD social partners have unanimously reached an agreement with Government on new measures to support the economy in these difficult times,” the MHRA said. “More detailed information will be given in the coming hours by Prime Minister Robert Abela in an address to the nation.”

“Let’s keep united and together bring back our tourism sector as a winner for the benefit of Malta. MHRA, there for you when it matters.”