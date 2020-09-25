Malta Hits Grim Milestone Of 30 COVID-19 Related Deaths Following Passing Of 94-Year-Old

Malta has reached a grim milestone of 30 COVID-19 deaths following the passing of a 94-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 today following a routine test at an elderly home.

She passed away shortly after.

Health authorities also noted that she had tested negatives in two previous tests carried out on the 9th and 14th of September.

Earlier today, a 90-year-old man also died from COVID-19.

This means Malta’s had 15 deaths over the last 12 days, with a total of 30 deaths. Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on the island over the last 24 hours.

What do you make of this latest death?