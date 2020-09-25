د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Malta Hits Grim Milestone Of 30 COVID-19 Related Deaths Following Passing Of 94-Year-Old

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has reached a grim milestone of 30 COVID-19 deaths following the passing of a 94-year-old woman who tested positive for the virus.

The woman tested positive for COVID-19 today following a routine test at an elderly home.

She passed away shortly after.

Health authorities also noted that she had tested negatives in two previous tests carried out on the 9th and 14th of September.

Earlier today, a 90-year-old man also died from COVID-19.

This means Malta’s had 15 deaths over the last 12 days, with a total of 30 deaths. Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on the island over the last 24 hours.

What do you make of this latest death?

READ NEXT: Adrian Delia Accuses Bernard Grech’s Team Of Attempting To Influence Journalist Hosting Leadership Debate

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK